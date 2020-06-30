Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Road repairs suspended again amid monsoon in Chandigarh

Road repairs suspended again amid monsoon in Chandigarh

Works worth ₹23 crore pending since last year will now resume in September along with those approved for this fiscal

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 22:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Just a month after road recarpeting started in Chandigarh, the municipal corporation will halt the work from July 4 due to the onset of monsoon. Works worth ₹23 crore pending since last year will now resume in September.

Road works approved for this fiscal will also begin in September, even though the MC has already floated tenders worth ₹40 crore.

The work was suspended last year due to paucity of funds. After the UT administration sanctioned additional funds, the Covid-19 lockdown halted the progress. Meanwhile, the condition of roads has deteriorated across the city.

Vendors’ licence fee waived



The MC’s town vending committee on Tuesday approved exemption from payment of monthly licence fee to all registered vendors till June. Earlier, the waiver was given till May due to the lockdown.



It panel also approved grant of a final opportunity for depositing pending dues by August 31 along with penalties of ₹3,000. However, the move will be first examined for legality.

Also, about 700 registered vendors have been allowed to sell fruit and vegetables, while, about 400 others, who used to sell these items in CTU buses, have been permitted to continue for now.

Meanwhile, the enforcement wing on Tuesday issued 55 challans to fruit and vegetable vendors sitting along main roads.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

6 injured after car crashes into tree in Ludhiana
Jun 30, 2020 22:44 IST
Extra pay and sense of service make workers toil hard at 10,000-bed facility at Chhatarpur
Jun 30, 2020 22:42 IST
Short-staffed municipalities struggle to collect biomedical waste from home isolation
Jun 30, 2020 22:40 IST
Chhattisgarh govt orders probe into youth’s suicide attempt outside CM’s residence
Jun 30, 2020 22:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.