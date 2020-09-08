‘Road Safety Manual’ mandatory for licence applicants: Chandigarh admn

The manual aims at encouraging safe driving practices. Notably, 104 people, including 36 pedestrians had died in road accidents in Chandigarh in 2019. (HT FIle)

The Chandigarh administration has made it mandatory for learner and renewal licence applicants to purchase the 200-page “Road Safety Manual” which aims at encouraging safe driving practices.

Amending the Chandigarh Motor Vehicle Rules, 1990, the administration has notified the “Chandigarh Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2020”.

KK Yadav, secretary (transport), issued the order on September 4 that came into effect immediately.

“Applicant who apply/appear for learner/renewal licence henceforth shall have to purchase the Road Safety Manual as per price fixed by the administration from time-to-time. The proceeds from the sale will be credited to the account of Chandigarh Road Safety Society by the registering and licensing authority, Chandigarh,” The order states.

Yadav, said, “The price has been fixed at Rs 150. The manual is available in English and Hindi.”

Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore had in February released ‘Chandigarh Road Safety Manual’ designed by Harman Singh Sidhu, president of Chandigarh-based NGO, ArriveSAFE.

The manual comprehensively discusses all challenges faced during driving including road conditions, weather, time of the day, visibility and nature of traffic.

It explains the rules of the road in an easy-to-understand manner and is illustration-intensive so that it can be comprehended easily. The focus is on how drivers should react in different situations even when road signs are absent.

It contains a road-safety code which includes information on road signs, markings and signals, safe driving practices and basic road etiquette.

The manual also talks about responsibility of drivers towards environment with topics including pollution and carpooling.

Road rage, how to avoid aggressive drivers and rights of pedestrians are also covered.

Powers of enforcement authorities and procedures for issuing driving licence and registration of vehicles have also been discussed.

Notably, 104 people including 36 pedestrians had died in road accidents in Chandigarh in 2019. As many as 98 people, including 35 pedestrians, lost their lives in such mishaps in 2018.