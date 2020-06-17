Sections
Roadside parking not allowed in Ludhiana’s Feroze Gandhi market

Now, cars and two-wheelers can be parked only in demarcated parking lots in the market

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In a relief to residents visiting Feroze Gandhi market, the municipal corporation (MC) has disallowed parking on road sides in the latest contract awarded to the parking contractor.

Raising a hue and cry over traffic jams in the market, the market association had complained against fee being charged by the contractor for cars parked on roadsides for long periods of time.

As per MC officials, traffic police have also been asked not to allow roadside parking.



MC secretary Neeraj Jain said,”The contractor had sought permission for road side parking, but it has not been allowed.”

Last week, the finance and contracts committee (F and CC) of the MC had approved resolutions to allot two parking lots – Feroze Gandhi Market and Sarabha Nagar Block – I.

An e-auction for the lots was held in March. Highest bids of Rs 1.1 crore and Rs 4.5 lakh for the Feroze Gandhi Market and Block-I market lots were received respectively.

