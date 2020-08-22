Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Robbers take away freshly bought SUV at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Robbers take away freshly bought SUV at gunpoint in Ludhiana

The complainant was driving to Guru Har Sahai when he was intercepted by three gun-wielding robbers

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/iStock

A Ferozepur-based trader lost his SUV to gun-wielding robbers, hours after it was purchased in Mullanpur Dakha on Friday.

Kala Ram, 58, of Guru Har Sahai, told the police that his employer, Naresh Sikri, bought a used Mahindra Scorpio from Manimajra, Chandigarh, on Friday, and asked him to drive the vehicle to Guru Har Sahai.

Kala Ram said he and his friend, Sukhdyal Singh, took off for the destination in the SUV. When they reached the flyover near Mandi Mullanpur, a Maruti Suzuki Alto intercepted them. Three men got off from the vehicle and flashed a gun at them.

They threatened them out of the SUV at gunpoint and sped away in it. After the robbers left, he immediately sounded the police.



Inspector Prem Singh, SHO at Mullanpur Dakha police station, said an FIR was registered under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

