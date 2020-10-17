Robbery bid at Muthoot Finance office in Ludhiana: Landlord did not get accused’s police verification done, probe reveals

Sections
Checking has been intensified at bus stands to ensure that the accused do not try to escape the city

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after six armed men tried to rob the Muthoot Finance branch office on Dugri Road, police on Saturday searched the rented accommodation of the accused in Chandigarh, where they were staying for the last one and a half month.

Ludhiana police also questioned the landlord, who failed to produce any documents related to police verification of the accused, following which they asked Chandigarh Police to take action against him.

Police said that the accused were procuring items needed for the robbery for the last one and a half months. They had arranged pistols from Bihar and travelled in passenger buses from Bihar to Chandigarh with weapons, but never got nabbed, police said.

Also, checking has been intensified at bus stands to ensure that the accused do not try to escape the city.



During the melee on Friday, police had three of the robbers. They told police that Saurav Kumar was the kingpin of the gang and had hatched the conspiracy. The police are also trying to trace the local link of the accused who provided information to them and helped in the robbery.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that eight teams have been formed for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

The six men had attempted to rob 35-kg gold jewellery at gunpoint. Before they could escape, the employees foiled the bid. In the melee, five persons, including four employees of Muthoot Finance, suffered injuries.

