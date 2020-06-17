Robbery in Ludhiana’s Heera Nagar: Police find no women in CCTVs as described by victim

A day after an alleged robbery of Rs 8 lakh and gold jewellery in a house in Heera Nagar on the Noorwala road on Monday, the police scanned all CCTV cameras in and around the colony, but did not find any women captured in the CCTVs as described by victim Rashneet Kaur, which made the police suspect the statement of the victim.

Rashneet Kaur, who was admitted to a hospital after she had fallen unconscious, has recovered and she has been discharged from the hospital.

The police have scanned at least 10 CCTVs installed at different locations in the colony and the Noorwala road.

Sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, SHO at the Basti Jodhewal police station, said the police have, however, registered a case against unidentified women under sections 455 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint). and 380 (theft in the dwelling house, etc) of the IPC following a complaint by Gurdev Singh, father-in-law of the victim, as the victim was not in a condition of recording her statement.

After gathering consciousness, the woman had told the police that, when she was alone at home, two women, posing as general surveyors, had rung the doorbell. After she opened the gate, the women demanded water to drink and she allowed them to come to the verandah.

She said she offered them water and they asked some general questions about the family.

“In the meantime, the women overpowered me and assaulted me with a blunt weapon. After I lost consciousness, the women robbed Rs 8 lakh and 300gm gold jewellery from the almirah,” Rashneet added.

The SHO added the police are investigating the case from all angles and would solve the case very soon.

No colony resident has also confirmed that they had seen two women conducting a door-to-door survey in the colony.