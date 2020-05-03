Sections
Rohtak man kills parents over monetary dispute

Rohtak man kills parents over monetary dispute

The accused allegedly killed his parents with an iron rod

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

A forensic science lab team visited the crime spot and collected evidence on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his parents with an iron rod over monetary dispute in Rohtak’s Pakasma village on Sunday morning, police said.

The victims are Baramjeet Singh, 54, and his wife Sumitra, 50.

In his complaint to the police, Sumitra’s brother Ram Mehar said Baramjeet and his son Pawan, alias Boda, had gone to Kharkhauda mandi to sell wheat crop on Saturday, where they fought over money.

“When I tried to intervene, Pawan threatened me and his father of dire consequences. On Sunday morning, a man from Nonand village called me to inform that bodies of Baramjeet and Sumitra were found at a secluded place there. I reached there and informed the police about their murders. When I, along with few others went to my sister’s house at Pakasma, we found blood stains on the floor of her room. We suspect that Pawan killed his parents and dumped their bodies in Nonand,” the complainant added.



A forensic team visited the spot and collected evidences. ASI Satish Kumar of Sampla police station said they have booked Pawan under Sections 302, 201 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have launched an investigation and a hunt is on to nab the accused,” he added.

WOMAN, MAN FOUND DEAD ON TRACKS

Karnal: A 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were found dead on railway tracks near Gharaunda in Karnal in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, initial reports suggest that they committed suicide by jumping before a goods train. The police said they were having an extra-marital affair. Karnal GRP station in-charge Tara Chand said the bodies were sent for autopsy and a case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC. A probe has been launched.

