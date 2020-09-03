Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Roll back toll rate hike: Surjewala

Roll back toll rate hike: Surjewala

Condemning the increase of toll rates on highways in Haryana, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday urged the government to roll back the hike immediately....

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Randeep Surjewala (HT FILE)

Condemning the increase of toll rates on highways in Haryana, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday urged the government to roll back the hike immediately.

In a statement, Surjewala said the toll rates have been increased by the government for the second time during the coronavirus pandemic, which showed their “insensitivity”.

“When people are facing economic recession, the government is rubbing salt into their wounds by issuing such orders,” he added.

Surjewala reminded that a heavy tax in the form of road tax was levied by the state government on the purchase of new vehicles and “it is also a matter of record that the Khattar-Chautala government of the state has been repeatedly increasing VAT on petrol and diesel for the last six years”.



He said there are 32 national highways and three national expressways with a total length of 3,531km in Haryana. “Often, one has to use NH to go from one district to the other. In such a situation, the toll rate hike would increase inflation and directly affect transporters and a large number of people using private vehicles,” Surjewala said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan project to get 2 Indians sanctioned for terror fails, UNSC throws it out
Sep 03, 2020 01:03 IST
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Sep 02, 2020 21:01 IST
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
Sep 03, 2020 01:13 IST
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Sep 03, 2020 01:55 IST

latest news

Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops
Sep 03, 2020 02:04 IST
THE World Rankings: Panjab University ranks fourth among Indian varsities
Sep 03, 2020 01:59 IST
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Sep 03, 2020 01:55 IST
Chandigarh PG fire tragedy: Accused building owner withdraws plea
Sep 03, 2020 01:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.