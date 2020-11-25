Police avert NC-BJYM clash outside Farooq’s Jammu residence

A day after former chief minister Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah were listed as encroachers of state land in Sunjwan, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers staged a protest outside his Bhatindi residence on Wednesday.

Within no time nearly 500 National Conference (NC) workers and locals assembled there and started marching towards the BJYM workers. However, a strong posse of police personnel averted the possible clash and cane-charged the NC workers, who outnumbered the BJYM workers.

Some BJYM workers ran to safety and hid themselves in some houses while others were taken away by the police. Later, some BJYM workers also alleged that their vehicles were damaged by the NC workers and locals.

The NC workers also resorted to intense sloganeering. A NC worker requested lieutenant governer Manoj Sinha and Jammu SSP Shridhar Patil to ensure law and order in Jammu and check divisive forces.

“The BJP has failed on all fronts and hence has been raking up such issues. BJYM workers could have staged the protest somewhere else. Why did they chose to protest outside our houses in Bhatindi. I appeal the Jammu deputy commissioner to take cognizance of it. This could have led to communal tension,” he said. Bhatindi under village Sunjwan is a Muslim-dominated area.

Another NC worker said that it was a deliberate attempt to create communal tension and vitiate atmosphere ahead of the district development council (DDC) polls.

Another NC worker said, “How could the protesters reach outside Farooq’s residence? The administration is hand in glove with the BJP. Nationalism is not the prerogative of BJP alone. The Tricolour is in our hearts but the BJP is hell-bent on vitiating communal harmony ahead of the polls.”

Under encroached state land (physically encroached but not shown in revenue record)-other than Roshni, figured names of Farooq and Omar wherein it has been mentioned that under Khasra number 4,5 and 6 in Bahu Tehsil, Village Sunjwan, they have encroached upon seven Kanals and seven marlas of state land (once a forest land).

Similarly, figured name of prominent Kashmir hotelier Mushtaq Chaya under Bahu Tehsil, Village Sunjwan in Khasra number 16 with one kanal and five marlas and of Ashraf Mir under Khasra number 17 with one kanal of land under their illegal occupation.

However, Farooq called it a political vendetta.