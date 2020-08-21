Routine healthcare services pick up pace in PGI

The institute has seen the number of hospitalisations and surgeries being doubled from April to July (HT File)

After a slow start, routine healthcare services that saw a sudden disruption at the onset of the pandemic picked up pace in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

The institute, which provides tertiary healthcare services to the north Indian states, has seen the number of hospitalisations and surgeries being doubled from April to July. However, no decision has yet been taken to re-open physical OPDs.

Statistics shared by the institute show that 1,122 surgeries were performed in April, which have now been increased to 2,717. Emergency ward admissions have increased from 2,022 admissions to 3,773. Trauma and related admissions, indoor patient admissions have also seen a jump.

“We are striking a balance between regular services and the Covid-19 services for patients. Regular services which were partially disturbed after the outbreak of the pandemic are being brought back on track,” official spokesperson, Professor Ashok Kumar said.

Professor Jagat Ram, director PGIMER stated, “Being a tertiary care hospital, it is our responsibility not only to focus on the pandemic but the regular health needs of our patients. Despite the challenges of infection spread, a huge influx in emergency and rising infection numbers, we are trying to handle it.

No decision on restoring OPD services

Every day the PGIMER receives 12,000 patients on an average for the consultation services at OPDs that were shut since March 20.

“The pandemic is on the upswing and we don’t want the institute to emerge as a Covid-19 hotspot which is also stopping us from reopening physical OPD services,” Professor Jagat Ram said.

‘Need for adopting a better model’

Professor Ashok Kumar said, “With daily Covid-19 cases crossing the 100-mark, we are in the midst of a big challenge, which can be met only with collaborative efforts.”

“It is essential that a model should be adopted where one critical Covid Care Centre for patient capacity as per estimates is set up at PGIMER without hampering normal services,” Professor Ashok Kumar said.

Recently in addition to the 200-bed dedicated Covid hospital, PGI will increase the capacity by 100 more beds as directed by the UT administration.

As on date, 30-bed capacity has already been earmarked in the Advanced Paediatric Centre and another 80-bed capacity has been earmarked in a dedicated hospital.