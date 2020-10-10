Row over on-campus exams: Punjab Engineering College asks students to come up with plan of action

The students of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) have been asked to submit their plan regarding the semester exams scheduled to be held on campus in November and December.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi met the representatives of students on Friday after students expressed resentment over the institute’s decision.

The on-campus exam decision was taken in a meeting of deans and HoDs of the deemed to be university recently. According to the schedule communicated on October 6, the exams of the ongoing semester will be conducted in November and the examinations of previous semester, which were not held due to pandemic, are scheduled for December.

“We have asked them to give us their plan of action for the examination in next few days,” Sanghi said.

The next meeting of student representatives will be held on Wednesday. “We have also told them that we will conduct the examinations without compromising the sanctity of the process.”

It has also been proposed in the meeting that students who have to appear in the pending exams may be given an option of completing the semester with pass/fail grade. However, no final decision has been taken so far in this regard.

‘No one will be forced’

The students have been told that they will not be forced to appear in the on-campus examinations. Also, students who cannot appear in the exams may be given another chance later.

Meanwhile, PEC dean of students’ affairs has also asked the students to give their and their parents’ consent to stay at the hostels. The students have to agree that they are not living in any containment zone and voluntarily confirm their travel to Chandigarh and stay at hostels.

Examination schedule

For BTech fifth semester, practical exams will be held from November 2 to 6, end-semester exams from November 7 and pending exams from December 11.

The practical exams of BTech third semester will start from November 17. Their end-semester exams will start on November 22 and pending exams on December 21.

The semester exams of BTech seventh semester are scheduled between December 5 and 9.

For MTech third semester, pending exams will begin from January 4, and dissertation evaluation from January 11 to 13.