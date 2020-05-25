Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Rs 1.25 crore paddy goes missing from Tarn Taran mill, 3 booked

Rs 1.25 crore paddy goes missing from Tarn Taran mill, 3 booked

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Pungrain inspector Gurpreet Singh, who was deployed as an investigator at Baba Deep Singh rice mill in Chappa village where the Pungrain had stored its paddy

Updated: May 25, 2020 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Three partners of a private rice mill have been booked after Pungrain-bought paddy worth Rs 1.25 crore went missing from their warehouse, police said on Monday.

The accused are Surjit Singh of Chabhal village, Tarlok Singh of Chappa village and Amar Singh of Chhina Bidhi Chand village.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Pungrain inspector Gurpreet Singh, who was deployed as an investigator at Baba Deep Singh rice mill in Chappa village where the Pungrain had stored its paddy.

“On being suspicious about the stored paddy in the mill, I, along with other employees of the department, conducted an inspection on May 20. We found that more than 1.9 lakh bags (each containing 37.5 kg) of paddy were missing. The value of the missing bags has been pegged at Rs 1.25 crore,” he said.



He said when he further investigated the matter, it came to the fore that the three partners had stolen the paddy during the lockdown period.

“Our investigation revealed that the trio took away the paddy taking advantage of the lockdown,” he added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Chabhal police station, Vipin Kumar, who is probing the case, said the FIR against the trio has been registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He said the accused were at large.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stuck in Mumbai for 2 months, cancer patient from Patna flies home
May 25, 2020 22:46 IST
Rs 1.25 crore paddy goes missing from Tarn Taran mill, 3 booked
May 25, 2020 22:44 IST
4 Covid patients die in Kalyan
May 25, 2020 22:42 IST
Of Haryana’s 29 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 13 reported from Gurugram district
May 25, 2020 22:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.