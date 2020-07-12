Sections
Home / Chandigarh / ₹11.65 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: Fifth accused lands in police net

₹11.65 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: Fifth accused lands in police net

Four of his accomplices arrested on Friday with Rs 5.97 lakh

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 22:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after four men were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 11.65 lakh from a gas agency employee in Ludhiana, police arrested the fifth accused in the case, and recovered from Rs 2.6 lakh from him on Sunday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city-2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said police arrested the accused, Jasveer Singh, near Bapu Market following a tip-off. He was trying to leave the city to avoid his arrest, police said.

Four of his accomplices, Vikram Singh Romi of Shimlapuri, Parminder Singh Deepa of Shimlapuri, Varinder Singh of Jujhar Nagar and Parminder Singh alias Prince Sahota of Ishar Nagar were arrested on Friday night and Rs 5.97 lakh was recovered from them.

Jasveer told police that he found out his accomplices had been arrested and wanted to flee before police could reach him.



On June 6, three of the accused robbed Pawandeep, an employee of Bachan Gas Agency, of Rs 11.65 lakh when he was going to deposit the cash in the bank.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Jul 13, 2020 01:15 IST
Cops in 31-40 age group worst-hit: Report
Jul 13, 2020 01:14 IST
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Jul 13, 2020 01:03 IST
Monsoon care for furries: Don’t let their muddy paws create a mess
Jul 13, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.