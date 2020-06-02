Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Rs 20 lakh withdrawn illegally from travel agent’s bank account

Rs 20 lakh withdrawn illegally from travel agent’s bank account

Cash withdrawn through 29 transactions, victim says no messages received from bank seeking one-time password (OTP) to authorise the payment

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Rs 20 lakh was withdrawn illegally in 29 transactions from 12 midnight to early in the morning on June 1 from a travel agent’s bank account. (PTI)

Panchkula Rs 20 lakh was withdrawn illegally within the course of a few hours from 12 midnight to early morning on June 1 from the bank account of a Panchkula based travel agent , police said here on Tuesday.

Interestingly though cash was withdrawn through 29 transactions, the victim said he did not receive any messages seeking one-time password (OTP) from his bank to authorise the payment .

In his complaint to the police, 40-year-old Manish Bhasin, a resident of Sector 5, Panchkula, and owner of Grace Travels in Sector 11, said he had an account with a private bank in the same sector. “Someone fraudulently withdrew Rs 19,9236 lakh from our account from 12 midnight to early morning (June1). The withdrawal was made online through 29 entries.”

Bhasin says had he received the request for the OTP when the first transaction was made he would have alerted the bank and not lost such a huge sum.



An FIR has been registered at the Sector 5 police station on June 1.

