Home / Chandigarh / Rs 28-crore fraud: Crime branch presents chargesheet against accused in Jammu

Rs 28-crore fraud: Crime branch presents chargesheet against accused in Jammu

The chargesheet was presented in the court of second additional sessions judge Jammu for accused’s involvement in duping public of crores through a finance company ‘Dutta Financers’ at Nanak Nagar in April, 2011.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 01:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

(Representative Image )

The Crime branch produced a supplementary chargesheet against a notorious fraudster before the local court, officials said on Tuesday.

Accused S Gurdeep Singh, of Channi Himmat, was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust ), 409 (criminal breach of trust in respect of property), 420 (cheating) , 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (use as genuine a forged document ) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The chargesheet was presented in the court of second additional sessions judge Jammu for accused’s involvement in duping public of crores through a finance company ‘Dutta Financers’ at Nanak Nagar in April, 2011. He had hatched a plan with his associates and diverted funds to the tune of Rs 28 crore. He was absconding for eight years and was finally arrested from Mohali.

A preliminary charge-sheet was filed before the court in 2013. The accused was also involved high profile case, in which a conspiracy was hatched by the accused to assassinate a prominent citizen of Jammu. A case had been registered against him under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, and the Arms Act.



The accused is also involved in a murder case in Batote and a case was registered under Sections 302, 134 (abet an assault by an officer, soldier, sailor or airman) of the IPC.

