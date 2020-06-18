Sections
Rs 7.6 lakh looted from ATM in Chandigarh’s Kishangarh village

Police suspect the involvement of a bank employee as the suspect was able to open the ATM with ease, incident captured on camera

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 14:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(Representative Image)

A masked man looted Rs 7.6 lakh from a Union Bank of India ATM in Kishangarh village on Wednesday night.

The episode was captured on cameras installed in the ATM kiosk. Police said a masked man entered the ATM around 8.30 pm on Wednesday night and headed straight for the back of the machine. He broke it and walked off with the cash.

Police suspect the involvement of a bank employee as the suspect was able to open the ATM with ease. This ATM was looted hours after two masked men robbed a PNB all-women branch in Phase-3A, Mohali, of Rs 5 lakh.

The loot was discovered on Thursday morning when the bank manager learnt that customers were unable to withdraw money from the ATM though it had been loaded with cash.



Bank officials alerted the police after they found that the ATM machine had been opened from the backside and all the cash was missing.

On the bank manager’s complaint, a case has been registered at the IT Park police station.

