RT-PCR test rates reduced to Rs 700 in Haryana

The Haryana government on Wednesday further reduced the rates for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests to Rs 700 from Rs 900. The Rs 700 cap applies to samples collected at private labs, hospitals and collection centres of laboratories. The RT-PCR test is considered the gold standard in coronavirus diagnosis.

An order issued by additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora, said that a maximum of Rs 900 will be charged by the private laboratories for samples collected through home visits.

The freshly capped testing rates would be inclusive of taxes, costs involved in pick-up, use of personal protection equipment, packing, transportation of samples, documentation and reporting in Haryana.

The ACS said that testing rates were further capped taking into account the cost of the testing kits, consumables, the consent of leading private laboratories and advice of experts.

The state government had in October capped the rates for rapid antigen testing (RAT) at Rs 500, immunoglobulin-based ELISA test (used during sero survey) at Rs 250, CBNAAT testing at Rs 2,400 and TrueNat testing at Rs 1,250.

Haryana reports 26 deaths, 1,400 fresh cases

Twenty-six more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Haryana, bringing the death toll to 2,650 on Wednesday, while 1,400 new cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 2,48,079, according to a bulletin.

The new fatalities included eight from Faridabad, five from Hisar and three each from Gurugram and Jhajjar, the state health department’s daily bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in fresh cases included Gurugram (436) and Faridabad (218).

The state has an active case count of 11,733 and a recovery rate of 94.2%, according to the bulletin.