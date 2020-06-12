Sections
Home / Chandigarh / RTI activist seeks action against construction of illegal colonies in Ludhiana

RTI activist seeks action against construction of illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Kuldeep Khaira files a complaint with chief administrator of GLADA against colonies coming up in Sangowal, Bolara, Rania and Jaspal Bangar villages

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Accusing the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials of turning a blind eye towards the construction of illegal colonies in Sangowal, Bolara, Rania and Jaspal Bangar villages, RTI activist Kuldeep Khaira has filed a complaint with the chief administrator of GLADA on Friday.

In his complaint, Khaira alleged that the colonies are being established without approval under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995.

Seeking action against the colonies, Khaira alleged that these colonies are being established in connivance with the officials of GLADA and the chief administrator should fix responsibility of the officials concerned as this illegal activity also results in loss to the public exchequer.

Chief administrator PS Gill said the GLADA estate officer had conducted a meeting with the staff on Friday and they would initiate action against illegal colonies in a day or two.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panjab University students’ organisations up in arms over examinations
Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST
Liquor vend auction starts from June 15 in Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2020 01:26 IST
Mohali MC in a fix over maintenance of parks
Jun 13, 2020 01:24 IST
No let-up in Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh suspends inter-state bus services
Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.