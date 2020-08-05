Running out of space, Government Rajinder Hospital dedicates mortuary to Covid victims

Autopsies pertaining to non-Covid deaths will be carried out in the anatomy department. (Representative Image/File)

Progressively running out of space, Government Rajinder Hospital has dedicated its mortuary to Covid-19 victims and suspected Covid-related deaths.

Autopsies pertaining to non-Covid deaths will be carried out in the anatomy department.

Officials say the decision was taken because the mortuary was running out of space and the administration was having a tough time disposing of dead bodies.

Earlier, the mortuary could accommodate eight bodies. However, of late, the hospital has reported six to 10 Covid-related deaths with critical patients being referred to the hospital from other parts of the state.

The mortuary will now be able to accommodate 25 to 30 bodies. Government Medical College principal Harjinder Singh said the decision was taken at a meeting convened under the supervision of Patiala deputy commissioner Kumar Amit.