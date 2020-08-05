Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Running out of space, Government Rajinder Hospital dedicates mortuary to Covid victims

Running out of space, Government Rajinder Hospital dedicates mortuary to Covid victims

The mortuary will now be able to accommodate 25 to 30 bodies

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 16:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Patiala

Autopsies pertaining to non-Covid deaths will be carried out in the anatomy department. (Representative Image/File)

Progressively running out of space, Government Rajinder Hospital has dedicated its mortuary to Covid-19 victims and suspected Covid-related deaths.

Autopsies pertaining to non-Covid deaths will be carried out in the anatomy department.

Officials say the decision was taken because the mortuary was running out of space and the administration was having a tough time disposing of dead bodies.

Earlier, the mortuary could accommodate eight bodies. However, of late, the hospital has reported six to 10 Covid-related deaths with critical patients being referred to the hospital from other parts of the state.



The mortuary will now be able to accommodate 25 to 30 bodies. Government Medical College principal Harjinder Singh said the decision was taken at a meeting convened under the supervision of Patiala deputy commissioner Kumar Amit.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
Aug 05, 2020 16:39 IST
Temple bhoomi pujan will pave way for ‘Ram rajya’: Sumitra Mahajan
Aug 05, 2020 16:34 IST
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
Aug 05, 2020 16:34 IST
Increased home-baking amid Covid spikes sales of syrups, cocoa powder
Aug 05, 2020 16:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.