Rupnagar CJM to high court: ‘Illegal nakas collecting royalty from mining trucks’

A report submitted to the Punjab and Haryana high court by a judicial officer has revealed that illegal checkpoints are rampant and exist in Rupnagar district for collection of ‘royalty’ from trucks carrying mining material.

The report has been prepared by Harsimranjit Singh, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Rupnagar.

During hearing of a petition on illegal mining issue on February 19, the government had told court that there are no illegal check points/barriers near the mining sites in Rupnagar. As counsel for petitioner had controverted the statement, the high court had sought a report from secretary, DLSA.

The officer has listed out seven locations where he found the illegal nakas in place on three different dates. The officer has submitted photos and videos of these nakas and collection being made. The report says, he interacted with locals, drivers, passers-by and even those involved in collections. While some checkpoints are operating out of dhabas, some are in residential areas. One such naka was found near a police post. “ ...( those contacted) unanimously confirmed that no truck carrying sand and gravel is being allowed to cross these points without paying ‘royalty’. In fact ‘royalty’ is being charged / collected by the crusher owners from the truck/ tippers of sand and gravel at the start of their journey and ‘parchi’ (slip) in this regard is being issued to truck/ tipper drivers which is cross-checked at these illegal checkpoints,” the report says.