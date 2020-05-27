Rupnagar residents up in arms over water shortage

Residents from various localities of Rupnagar, who said they are facing water shortage for the last two weeks, staged a protest outside the office of Punjab water supply and sewerage board, on Tuesday.

They said localities including Ali Mohalla, Chhota Kheda, Mil Mil Nangar, Preet Colony, Nehru Nagar, Bhandari Chowk, Uchha Khera, Mata Rani Mohalla and Malhotra colony were receiving no water.

The residents said they had sought answers from the municipal council, as the civic body is responsible for supplying water in the town. However, residents said MC officials told them that the board didn’t release sufficient water, which is causing the shortage.

On the other hand, officials of the MC and water supply and sewerage board were seen passing the buck from one shoulder to the other.

Assistant municipal engineer Kuldeep Aggarwal said that though the Punjab Water Supply and sewerage Board set up a ₹56 crore project including over water head tanks; but, there was no plan to increase the quantity of water to be supplied in the town.

On the other hand, the board’s officials claimed tenders for work to increase water supply could not be floated amid the lockdown, resulting in the shortage.