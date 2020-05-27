Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Rupnagar residents up in arms over water shortage

Rupnagar residents up in arms over water shortage

They said localities including Ali Mohalla, Chhota Kheda, Mil Mil Nangar, Preet Colony, Nehru Nagar, Bhandari Chowk, Uchha Khera, Mata Rani Mohalla and Malhotra colony were receiving no water for the last two weeks

Updated: May 27, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Residents from various localities of Rupnagar, who said they are facing water shortage for the last two weeks, staged a protest outside the office of Punjab water supply and sewerage board, on Tuesday.

They said localities including Ali Mohalla, Chhota Kheda, Mil Mil Nangar, Preet Colony, Nehru Nagar, Bhandari Chowk, Uchha Khera, Mata Rani Mohalla and Malhotra colony were receiving no water.

The residents said they had sought answers from the municipal council, as the civic body is responsible for supplying water in the town. However, residents said MC officials told them that the board didn’t release sufficient water, which is causing the shortage.

On the other hand, officials of the MC and water supply and sewerage board were seen passing the buck from one shoulder to the other.



Assistant municipal engineer Kuldeep Aggarwal said that though the Punjab Water Supply and sewerage Board set up a ₹56 crore project including over water head tanks; but, there was no plan to increase the quantity of water to be supplied in the town.

On the other hand, the board’s officials claimed tenders for work to increase water supply could not be floated amid the lockdown, resulting in the shortage.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra government got ₹28K-crore from Centre in three months to fight Covid pandemic, says Fadnavis
May 27, 2020 00:31 IST
58-yr-old woman dies while waiting for special train token in Vasai
May 27, 2020 00:32 IST
Mohali man, four kin booked for dowry death
May 27, 2020 00:29 IST
From desert coolers for large cats to ice candies for bears, Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo is ready to beat the heat
May 27, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.