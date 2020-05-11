Rural belt of 5 Haryana dists hit harder by virus, health dept worried

As the state continues to grapple with increasing Covid-19 cases, a data assessment has revealed that the rural areas of five Haryana districts — Sonepat, Jind, Rohtak, Dadri and Bhiwani — stand more affected by the contagion than their urban sectors.

These districts have witnessed 136 cases till now, out of which their villages make up for 86 (63%) infected patients.

As per the data crunched by Hindustan Times, Sonepat has 105 Covid-19 cases, of which 61 pertain to rural areas and 44 to its urban localities. Of Jind’s 17 cases, 15 are from villages and two from the urban part. Rohtak has seen four of its five cases from the villages, while Dadri has reported all three cases from rural areas, and Bhiwani got three cases from villages and three from Vidya Nagar area, which lies in the heart of the city.

Sonepat district has the highest number (27) of affected villages in the state. Also, Sonepat and Gurugram each have 91 actives Covid-19 — highest in the state.

Going by village-wise data, Khubru in Sonepat is the most affected village with 10 cases, followed by Gayaspur (7), Pubnera (5) and Rasoi (3) villages. In Jind, Ghaso Kalan village is the most hit by Covid-19 with four infected patients, all of whom are undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak.

When contacted, Jind civil surgeon Jai Bhagwan Jattan said they have reported 15 Covid-19 cases from seven villages, and most of them are linked to Delhi.

“We have sealed these villages and conducted sampling of 3,400 persons in the district. Both the patients of Nidani village have been cured. On tracking the history of patients, we found that Delhi’s Azadpur mandi is a big threat to us as far as the contagion is concerned,” he added.

Sonepat civil surgeon B S Rajoura too attributed the rise in cases to the Delhi connection.

“The villages have reported more infected patients as we had tracked them by carrying out random sampling. We have collected samples of vegetable sellers, who frequented Delhi’s Azadpur mandi. Those commuting from Delhi on a daily basis are also being tested. Our main focus is to carry out more sampling in rural and urban areas so that patients can be cured on time,” said Rajoura.

Requesting anonymity, a health official from Sonepat said that the cases in villages were increasing because patients were not approaching them till the field staff would visit their homes.

“On many occasions, people don’t cooperate by revealing their contacts and travel histories,” he added.