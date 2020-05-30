Sections
Sacked physical training instructors protest in Karnal

The state government has relieved 1,983 such instructors appointed in 2010 by the then Congress government following the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had quashed their appointment

Updated: May 30, 2020 01:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Hundreds of sacked government school physical training instructors on Friday took out a protest march here, accusing the government of adopting a double standard by issuing relieving orders on Thursday evening.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state government has relieved 1,983 such instructors appointed in 2010 by the then Congress government following the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had quashed their appointment.

Protesting under the banner of Haryana Vidaylya Adhyapak Sangh and wearing black ribbons, the protesting instructors also violated the lockdown guidelines. Addressing the gathering, Anil Saini, district president of the union, demanded from the government immediate withdrawal of the relieving orders and their reinstatement.

He claimed that the government did not support their case strongly in the court, which led to the termination of services of 1,983 teachers. They later ended their protest by handing over a memorandum addressed to the Haryana government to the district elementary education officer.



