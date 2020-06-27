Sections
Home / Chandigarh / SAD accuses AAP, Bhagwant Mann of colluding with Congress

SAD accuses AAP, Bhagwant Mann of colluding with Congress

Former minister Daljit Singh Cheema says that instead of raising peoples’ issues and exposing the Amarinder government, AAP was attacking the SAD, which is not even in power.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Daljit Singh Cheema

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its state convener Bhagwant Mann of betraying the interests of Punjabis by colluding with the Congress party and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

In a statement here, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said even at a time when the state was battling a pandemic, the AAP was humming the same tune as the Congress party.

“Instead of raising peoples’ issues and exposing the government, AAP has entered into an unholy alliance with the Congress party to take on the SAD collectively,” he said, adding that this was visible in the statements of the AAP convener who was not interested in targeting the chief minister or the council of ministers for the various multi-thousand crore scams perpetuated during the Congress rule, but was obsessed with attacking SAD.

“It seems Mann has forgotten it is the Congress party and not SAD which is in power in the state,” he added.



Stating that this open collusion was not good for the state’s polity, Cheema said the AAP had surrendered its position as the principle opposition party in the state.

He said while AAP was working as a B-team of the Congress party earlier, it had now apparently become an unofficial partner in the Congress government.

