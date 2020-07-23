SAD asks Amarinder about money in Covid relief fund

Sections
SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said that more than Rs 64 crore was accumulated in a private bank under the CM Relief fund but the money was not being utilised for those suffering due to the pandemic.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to tell Punjabis why the Congress government was not releasing any money accumulated in the CM Relief fund for providing assistance to hospitals, patients as well as those affected adversely by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement here, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said that more than Rs 64 crore was accumulated in a private bank under the CM Relief fund but the money was not being utilised for those suffering due to the pandemic. “As per reports, money is being deposited in the bank everyday but there is no release of any kind except for two releases of Rs 2.28 crore a long time back,” he claimed.

The SAD spokesman said corporate houses, businessmen, government employees as well as ordinary citizens had contributed to the CM Relief fund following an appeal for helping Punjabis during the pandemic. He said except for two releases of Rs 2.35 crore which involved repatriation of Sikh sangat stranded at Nanded Sahib, citizens and students stranded in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan and Rs 35 lakh compensation to the family of police officer Anil Kohli, no money had been released from the fund.

The SAD leader said the Congress government had not thought it fit to release money for safety equipment for doctors, ventilators or other infrastructure in hospitals. He said the callous attitude of the Congress government bordered on being inhuman.



