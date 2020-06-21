Sections
SAD asks Amarinder to leave soldiering to Army

Also asks the Punjab chief minister to stand with the national government in sending a message to China that India was united in the hour of crisis.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday told Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to “leave soldiering to the army” and stand with the national government in sending a message to China that India was united in the hour of crisis.

In a statement here, SAD senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhundur said it was distressing that the chief minister politicising a matter of national security.

“Such statements create divisions and are likely to be exploited by our enemies at a time when four bravehearts from Punjab have also been martyred. We request you to let the Indian army decide on the best tactical response needed to counter our adversaries on our borders,” Bhundar said.

Speaking about the rules of engagements about which the chief minister had made a comment on Saturday, Bhundur said the former should know that this was part of an agreement with China signed in 1996 and ratified in 2005 during the UPA tenure. “You seem to have overlooked this fact while talking about the need to change this policy and allow soldiers the freedom to use firearms,” he added, informing that the rules of engagement were changed yesterday itself and it was conveyed to China.



