SAD asks Captain to order probe into PPE kit purchase ‘scam’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to hold a high-level inquiry into the alleged scams involving purchase of PPE kits and N-95 masks.

Referring to protests by doctors of Amritsar Government Medical College and the entire staff of the Ludhiana civil hospital against sub-standard safety kits, SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema asked the chief minister to hold a time-bound inquiry into the purchase of PPE kits, gloves and masks.

The Akali leader said sub-standard PPE kits and N-95 masks should be returned to the suppliers and pressure be put on them to replace the same with quality material. “The entire process of purchasing this material should also be made more transparent and samples of PPE kits should be obtained in advance from the companies concerned before orders are placed,” he said.