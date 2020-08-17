SAD MLA to move HC to recover Rs 20 cr paid by Zirakpur MC to NHAI

Payment of Rs 20 crore to the National Highways Authority of India by the Zirakpur municipal council to build an 8 km stretch of service lanes from the Chhat Junction of Proposed Road -7 ( PR-7), with NH-22 near

McDonald’s on the Ambala-Zirakpur stretch is illegal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Dera Bassi

NK Sharma has alleged.

The money, he says, has been “transferred unconstitutionally,” Sharma says , adding that he will move the Punjab and Haryana high court to recover the amount.

Addressing media persons at Zirakpur on Monday, Sharma alleged that the Punjab government had diverted funds illegally from the civic body. “We will move the Punjab and Haryana high court to recover the money as it was meant for providing basic amenities for Zirakpur. We fear that the Punjab government might divert Rs 150 crore of the civic body to some other head.”

The civic body, he said, had failed to improve the basic amenities in the city, displaying a pitiable lack of involvement in the town’s welfare. Nothing had been done about the damaged roads, choked sewerage and non-functional street lights, he said.

In response, MC executive officer Sandeep Tewari said the money had been paid on the instructions of the Punjab government. “Moreover as per the agreement with NHAI, we are charging cess of Rs 5 lakh per project, which is coming up within 1 km of the road of MC limits. We have already collected Rs 1.75 crore from the one-time cess from any project, he said.