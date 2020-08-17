Sections
Home / Chandigarh / SAD MLA to move HC to recover Rs 20 cr paid by Zirakpur MC to NHAI

SAD MLA to move HC to recover Rs 20 cr paid by Zirakpur MC to NHAI

Money “transferred unconstitutionally,” says NK Sharma, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Dera Bassi

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Payment of Rs 20 crore to the National Highways Authority of India by the Zirakpur municipal council to build an 8 km stretch of service lanes from the Chhat Junction of Proposed Road -7 ( PR-7), with NH-22 near
McDonald’s on the Ambala-Zirakpur stretch is illegal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Dera Bassi
NK Sharma has alleged.

The money, he says, has been “transferred unconstitutionally,” Sharma says , adding that he will move the Punjab and Haryana high court to recover the amount.

Addressing media persons at Zirakpur on Monday, Sharma alleged that the Punjab government had diverted funds illegally from the civic body. “We will move the Punjab and Haryana high court to recover the money as it was meant for providing basic amenities for Zirakpur. We fear that the Punjab government might divert Rs 150 crore of the civic body to some other head.”

The civic body, he said, had failed to improve the basic amenities in the city, displaying a pitiable lack of involvement in the town’s welfare. Nothing had been done about the damaged roads, choked sewerage and non-functional street lights, he said.



In response, MC executive officer Sandeep Tewari said the money had been paid on the instructions of the Punjab government. “Moreover as per the agreement with NHAI, we are charging cess of Rs 5 lakh per project, which is coming up within 1 km of the road of MC limits. We have already collected Rs 1.75 crore from the one-time cess from any project, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New diagnostic criteria shine light on early dementia mimics
Aug 17, 2020 19:26 IST
Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies at 90
Aug 17, 2020 19:23 IST
Karnataka government to set up 16 varsities, 34 institutions in 3 years
Aug 17, 2020 19:24 IST
Khattar faces flak for shifting martyr Dhingra’s statue in Karnal
Aug 17, 2020 19:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.