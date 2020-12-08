SAD not to mark 100th anniversary over farmers’ ongoing stir

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has cancelled a three-day programme proposed for the party’s 100the anniversary celebrations to ensure that the ongoing farmers’ agitation does not suffer.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party’s core committee held on Sunday night which was presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said that a large number of party workers were participating in the ongoing protest near the Delhi border.

“It was felt that the ongoing kisan agitation may suffer if the proposed three-day event was held at Anandpur Sahib. So the event was cancelled altogether and instead a commemorative Akhand Path will be held at Akal Takht from December 12 to 14. It will be attended by the top party leadership including the SAD president,” said Cheema.

The core panel also gave its support to the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer organisations on December 8. It appealed to Punjabis as well as people across the country to show solidarity with the farmers on the occasion.

The party’s top decision-making body also announced that the central government should repeal the three agricultural marketing laws and guarantee assured government procurement at minimum support price (MSP) as a statutory right.