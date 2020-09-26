Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / SAD (Taksali) protests against new farm bills, burns effigies of PM Modi, Sukhbir Badal

SAD (Taksali) protests against new farm bills, burns effigies of PM Modi, Sukhbir Badal

Many protesters flouted Covid guidelines as they were seen without masks and did not maintain social distancing during their protest

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

SAD (Taksali) workers holding a protest against Centre’s farm ordinances at Phase 11 light point in Mohali, on Saturday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) workers staged a protest against the “anti-farmer ordinances” issued by the Union government at the Phase 1 light point here on Saturday.

The protesters burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Cabinet minister Harsimrat Badal and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. SAD workers including Gurpartap Singh Riar and Taksali Youth Wing leader Harsukhinder Singh ‘Bubby’ Badal also participated in the protest.

Police were also present at the spot. Many protesters flouted Covid guidelines as they were seen without masks and did not maintain social distancing during their protest.

This is a part of the protests being organised all over Punjab against the three contentious bills which farmers allege will do away with mandis and Minimum Support Price (MSP).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Snapping over two-decades-long ties, SAD pulls out of NDA over farm bills
Sep 27, 2020 00:10 IST
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
Sep 26, 2020 23:46 IST
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Sep 26, 2020 21:52 IST
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
Sep 27, 2020 00:23 IST

latest news

Covid-19 deaths in India near 1 million
Sep 27, 2020 01:39 IST
15-year-old Chandigarh girl found pregnant: Brother’s friend, former tenant also held for raping minor
Sep 27, 2020 01:38 IST
Six journalists among 207 test positive in Chandigarh
Sep 27, 2020 01:28 IST
Mumbai’s KEM Hospital starts Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine trial, 3 volunteers administered dosage on Day 1
Sep 27, 2020 01:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.