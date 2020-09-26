SAD (Taksali) protests against new farm bills, burns effigies of PM Modi, Sukhbir Badal

SAD (Taksali) workers holding a protest against Centre’s farm ordinances at Phase 11 light point in Mohali, on Saturday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) workers staged a protest against the “anti-farmer ordinances” issued by the Union government at the Phase 1 light point here on Saturday.

The protesters burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Cabinet minister Harsimrat Badal and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. SAD workers including Gurpartap Singh Riar and Taksali Youth Wing leader Harsukhinder Singh ‘Bubby’ Badal also participated in the protest.

Police were also present at the spot. Many protesters flouted Covid guidelines as they were seen without masks and did not maintain social distancing during their protest.

This is a part of the protests being organised all over Punjab against the three contentious bills which farmers allege will do away with mandis and Minimum Support Price (MSP).