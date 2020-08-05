SAD to protest laxity in recovery of ‘Saroops’ stolen from Ardaspur Sahib gurdwara

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) core committee on Wednesday decided to sit on dharna in front of the office of the Patiala SSP from August 7 to protest the laxity in recovery of the ‘Saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib which was stolen from Ardaspur Sahib gurdwara at Klayan village two weeks back.

The core committee decided that SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will lead the dharna on August 7 after offering prayers at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala between 11am to 1pm. Subsequently, the dharna will be held on daily basis with party workers from each constituency in state participating in it.

ON HOOCH TRAGEDY

The core committee will meet Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore on Thursday and demand dismissal of Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, besides deciding to start an agitation to “expose the Congress leaders’ involvement in the illicit liquor nexus”.

They also decided to hold protests outside the residence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, in the second phase.

As per a press statement, in his address, Sukhbir said Captain and the Congress government are responsible for death of over 150 people in the recent hooch tragedy in state. “Since the CM has refused to own moral responsibility for the tragedy and resign, SAD will approach the governor and demand immediate dismissal of the Congress government in state.

SAD will subsequently press for dismissal of the Congress government by holding dharna outside the governor’s residence from August 7 to 10.

They decided that in the second phase, they will demand that the Congress high command come clean about Congress’ involvement in the illicit liquor business in Punjab.

SAD will also protest on site of the illegal liquor distilleries-cum-bottling plants in Patiala and Khanna on August 13 and 14, respectively, and the distilleries of Congress associates including the family of CM’s religious advisor Paramjit Sarna and Congress legislator Rana Gurjit Singh.