Home / Chandigarh / SAD to take up issue of displaced Sikh farmers with UP CM

SAD to take up issue of displaced Sikh farmers with UP CM

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday announced to take up the issue of displacement of around 1,000 Sikh farmer families from four different places in Uttar Pradesh with chief...

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 01:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday announced to take up the issue of displacement of around 1,000 Sikh farmer families from four different places in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanand. It would also approach home minister Amit Shah to ensure they were not subjected to any injustice.

Senior party leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had formed a three-member committee, including him and Rajya Sabha MPs Balwinder Singh Bhundur and Naresh Gujral, to discuss the issue at the appropriate levels. He said the party core committee had also resolved to ensure justice to the affected Sikh families of UP.

SAD’s UP kisan wing president Jasbir Singh Virk had brought it to the notice of the party that Sikh families were being displaced in Bijnore, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rampur and Nanakmata through coercive action. “SAD expresses solidarity with the affected farmers most of whom have settled in Uttar Pradesh after being displaced during partition in 1947 and will ensure they are not uprooted from their lands again,” said Chandumajra.

