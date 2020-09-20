Sections
SAD took ‘U-turn’ on agriculture sector reforms Bills: Punjab Minister

He accused Akali Dal of changing their position on the Bills after “realising the seriousness of the matter.”

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 17:34 IST

By Asian News International, Chandigarh

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister BB Ashu (ANI)

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister BB Ashu on Sunday took a dig at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for taking a “U-turn” on the agriculture sector reforms Bills, adding that their MPs should oppose the Bills in Rajya Sabha and put a united front.

He accused Akali Dal of changing their position on the Bills after “realising the seriousness of the matter.”

“I salute the power of farmers that made Akali Dal take U-turn and stand in their support. They were advocating ordinances but today they have realised the seriousness of the matter. Their MPs should oppose the Bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front,” the Minister told ANI.

This came after SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday had said there can be no talks with the Centre until agriculture bills are taken back.



“We will go to Punjab now, where party leaders and workers will hold a meeting. Since Shiromani Akali Dal is a party of farmers, we will struggle. There can be no talks with the Centre till the bills are taken back,” Badal had said.

Dubbing the SAD chief’s sudden U-turn on the farm ordinances as a cheap gimmick to hoodwink the farming community, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday dared Sukhbir Singh Badal, to quit the BJP-led Centre to prove his party’s sincerity in the matter.

Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protests by Opposition MPs.

