Safe Mohali Project: 32 automatic number plate detection cameras installed

The cameras have been installed at 16 locations falling under the Phase 1 and Mataur police stations covering an 18-kilometre stretch

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 21:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Safe Mohali Project being launched on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

With the installation of 32 automatic number plate detection and recording (ANPR) cameras in the city, senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh launched the “Safe Mohali Project” on Wednesday.

The cameras have been installed at 16 locations falling under the Phase 1 and Mataur police stations covering an 18-kilometre stretch. They have been set up at New Bus Stand,Spice Chowk, PTL light point, Phase 5/3 light point, Phase 3/7 light point, Phase 7 light point, Phase 1 light point, Franco Hotel light point, Phase 2 light point, CBL light point, Mohali Tower light point, Godrej Chowk, Ivy Hospital light point, Sector 70/71 light point and Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan.

“Installation of 200 similar cameras is under progress at Kharar and Zirakpur at a cost of over Rs 2 crore,” Singh said, adding that the work will be completed by January 15, 2021.

He said that the state government is also going to initiate a Rs 10 crore surveillance project for the entire city.



“The cameras are equipped with artificial intelligence and they can automatically capture number plates, identify the digits and record them with historical information of location and time,” he added.

Each camera also provides for real-time live viewing at the central control station. This will help authorities know if a camera is not working, making management easier.

The project is being developed and executed by Egis Engineering, Mohali.

