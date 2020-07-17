Sanction to prosecute SHO Jaswinder Kaur under consideration: DIG to CBI court

Sanction to prosecute suspended inspector Jaswinder Kaur in a 2017 graft case is under consideration, the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Chandigarh Police informed a special CBI court on Friday.

The official was responding to a July 15 order by Sushil Kumar Garg, special judge of the CBI court, on a plea by the complainant in the graft case.

The matter has now been adjourned for arguments on July 22.

In October 2017, sub-inspector (SI) Mohan Singh was arrested for accepting Rs 2 lakh in bribe, allegedly on the directions of the then Sector 31 SHO, Jaswinder Kaur.

Prem Singh Bisht, the complainant, had alleged that the SI, who was the investigating officer in an attempt to murder case, demanded Rs 9 lakh to drop the names of three of his employees from the FIR.

Bisht had alleged that the SI had told him that the Rs 8 lakh were for SHO Jaswinder Kaur and Rs 1 lakh for him. The CBI had arrested the SI while accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe, but the case was closed against Kaur as the agency could not find any evidence to implicate her.

However, in the CBI court, the complainant had said that he was taken to SHO Kaur by the SI at Old Car Bazaar in Hallomajra, where a meeting had taken place and SHO had demanded money.

In 2019, Bisht had moved an application to declare Kaur an accused in the case, followed by another application in February 2020, where he stated he was being pressured by the SHO.

Taking cognizance of the applications, the court had directed CBI to place before the sanctioning authority (SSP, Chandigarh) all evidence, so that the authority could apply its own mind whether to give sanction for prosecution or not.

On July 15, citing a Supreme Court judgment, Bisht moved another application in the CBI court, stating that five months had passed, but the sanctioning authority had not decided upon grant of sanction for prosecution against Kaur.

On this, the court had issued a notice to the investigating agency and sought its reply on the application, besides seeking a reply from the UT DIG.