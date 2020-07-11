Sangrur woman loses gold chain to snatchers in Chandigarh

A woman lost her gold chain to snatchers in Sector 9, the police said on Saturday.

In his complaint, Jagdeep Singh of Sangrur, a retired subedar, said he had come to the city for his father’s eye checkup on Friday. He told the police that his wife was sitting in the car in the parking of Grewal Eye Institute in Sector 9 while he had gone inside.

When his wife came out of the car to take a walk, two motorcycle-borne men pushed her and snatched her gold chain. She raised an alarm but the accused managed to flee. A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 356 (using assault or criminal force to commit theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

SNATCHER DECLARED PO HELD FROM PATIALA

A proclaimed offender wanted in around seven cases registered in different police stations of Chandigarh was arrested, the police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Ranvir Singh, alias Bhanu Pratap, of Sector 40. He was held from Patiala in connection with a snatching case registered in January 2008.

Later during investigation, it came to fore that Ranvir was a proclaimed offender in four cases of snatching purse/bag, one case of snatching gold chain, one for stealing a motorcycle and one case of rioting at Piccadily chowk in Sector 35.