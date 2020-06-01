Sections
Sangrur youth commits suicide, wife among 5 booked for abetment

Sangrur youth commits suicide, wife among 5 booked for abetment

The 25-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Sangrur

A 25-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence at Saroud village near Malerkotla town in Sangrur district.

Police on Saturday booked his wife and four others for abetment of suicide. The accused are the deceased’s wife, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, all from Malerkotla, and Gurjiwan Singh and Maninder Singh of Saroud village.

The couple got married four years back, it is learnt.

The FIR states that the victim was allegedly beaten by his wife’s kin.



The case was registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar Ahmedgarh police station. “The police are investigating the matter but no arrest has been made so far,” said SHO Sanjeev Kapoor.

