Sanitation worker killed, another injured in Karnal accident

A 38-year-old sanitation worker was killed, while another sustained severe injuries, as a tractor trolley hit their bike near Bahlolpur village in Karnal district.

The deceased has been identified as Jaina Ram of Chochra village of Assandh sub-division. Rajesh Kumar of the same village, who was injured in the incident, has been hospitalised.

Both were contractual sanitation workers with the Karnal municipal corporation.

According to the police, the incident took place late on Saturday evening when they were returning to their village from work. As they reached near Bahlolpur village, a tractor trolley allegedly hit their bike, following which they were rushed to Karnal civil hospital. However, Jaina was declared brought dead. The driver of the tractor fled the spot, police said.

Investigation officer Karambir Singh said a case has been registered under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against the unknown tractor driver. The probe is on to nab the accused, said Singh.