Sanjay Kundu to be new Himachal DGP

The state government has cleared the name of 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officerSanjay Kundu for the post of Himachal’s director general of police (DGP).Kundu, who is currently...

Updated: May 30, 2020 11:48 IST

By Gaurav Bisht, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Kundu has worked in different leadership roles with the state and central government as well as the United Nations. (HT PHOTO)

The state government has cleared the name of 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer

Sanjay Kundu for the post of Himachal’s director general of police (DGP).

Kundu, who is currently principal secretary to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, will succeed Sita Ram Mardi who will superannuate on May 31.

Kundu has worked in different leadership roles with the state and central government as well as the United Nations.



At present, Kundu also holds the charge of principal secretary (excise, taxation and vigilance) and principal resident commissioner of HP at New Delhi.

He has served as a joint secretary in the Union water resources ministry where his responsibilities included policy, planning, river development and conflict management.

He has held the additional charge of Brahmaputra Board chairperson, NPCC (PSU) chairperson and managing director, national water development agency (inter-linking of rivers) director general and national water mission (water and climate change) mission director.

ILLUSTRIOUS CAREER

Among his key achievements were settling the age-old Cauvery Dispute and the‘Sardar Sarovar Dam Issue.

As a police commissioner within the UN system, Kundu carried out works pertaining to national capacity building, conflict mitigation, human rights, protection of civilians and humanitarian support.

In the state, he has served as additional director general of police (ADGP, law and order), inspector general of police (IGP, law and order), senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Bhiwani, Bilaspur, Mandi, Chamba and Kangra. Kundu also served in the BSF as inspector general (operations, air wing, administration, training and intelligence) and deputy inspector general (DIG) and sector commander in Bikaner, North Tripura and Srinagar (J&K).

A HARVARD GRADUATE

A postgraduate in public policy from the University of Minnesota, where he was also a Fulbright Humphrey Fellow, Kundu graduated from the National Defense College and Harvard University, where he completed a programme on ‘international security and strategy’.

