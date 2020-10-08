SC scholarship scam: BJP to hold ‘chakka’ jam in Ludhiana on October 10

The state BJP unit has expressed anguish over the clean chit given to cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in the SC scholarship ‘scam’ and decided to hold a ‘chakka jam’ across the state on October 10.

Punjab BJP SC Morcha president Raj Kumar Atwal said that Dharamsot was “clearly involved in the scam and Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in the state was trying to protect him”.

“The struggle to dismiss Dharamsot will continue,” Atwal said while addressing a conference at the district office of Ludhiana BJP near Clock Tower.

He said a scam of ₹63.91 crore had come to light in Punjab in the central post-matric scholarship scheme.

Atwal said it was shameful that Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s name cropped up in this incident despite him holding the post of a cabinet minister. He said Dharamsot himself should have resigned on moral grounds.

SC Morcha president said that Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar should break his silence on the scam that “exposed” Dharamsot and say what action is being taken against him.

Atwal said that children belong to scheduled castes have suffered the most due to this scam. “They were not even given certificates from colleges. Now, colleges are saying that they will give certificates after the students pay money,” he added.

“The government has betrayed the SC society by committing this scam,” Atwal said while demanding a CBI probe into the matter as well as strict action against the culprits.

