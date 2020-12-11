Sections
School bus operators in Chandidarh withdraw plea from HC

The members had also demanded that they be allowed exemption in road tax and insurance

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 01:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh School Bus Operators Welfare Association has withdrawn its plea from Punjab and Haryana high court. In November, the body had demanded that authorities should be directed to come out with a reasonable policy so that livelihood of those operators and bus staff affected by the pandemic are saved.

The members had also demanded that they be allowed exemption in road tax and insurance etc as school bus operation had not resumed and schools had been barred from collecting the transportation fee etc.

It was also argued that they, too, have the right to life and propagate their profession. Steps have been taken so that schools and parents are not affected by the pandemic, but no announcement has been made to provide succour to affected transporters and bus staff, the court was told.

Their lawyer, Harmandeep Singh Saini, said a modified plea in the wake of some fresh developments will be filed. The association has around 600 buses.

