Sections
Home / Chandigarh / School fee issue: Punjab and Haryana HC defers hearing till Friday

School fee issue: Punjab and Haryana HC defers hearing till Friday

The bench has sought to know from Punjab by Friday whether the collection of other charges have been deferred by the government or can those be collected later.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 01:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court will continue hearing the petitions filed by schools and parents from Punjab over the collection of fee amid Covid-19 outbreak on Friday.

On Monday, the arguments from parents’ side were concluded before the bench of justice Nirmaljit Kaur. Punjab government and schools’ counsels have already concluded their arguments.

The bench has sought to know from Punjab by Friday whether the collection of other charges have been deferred by the government or can those be collected later.

On May 22, the HC, acting on schools’ plea, had allowed them to charge 70% fee from students for the academic year 2020-2021. The court had also allowed schools to charge admission fee in two half-yearly installments. The decision had resulted in widespread protests by parents in Punjab. Now, the Punjab government as well as a section of parents are seeking modification of the court’s May 22 order.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Change in colour of Lonar lake: HC issues directions to authorities
Jun 16, 2020 01:19 IST
‘Good Samaritan’, accomplice rape 14-year-old in public park in Ludhiana, booked
Jun 16, 2020 01:05 IST
School fee issue: Punjab and Haryana HC defers hearing till Friday
Jun 16, 2020 01:03 IST
SAD to take up issue of displaced Sikh farmers with UP CM
Jun 16, 2020 01:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.