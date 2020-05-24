Sections
SCHOOL FEE PAYMENT: AAP protests outside Punjab education minister’s residence

They, along with parents of school-going children, demanded that the Punjab government pay the fees of students studying in private schools

Updated: May 24, 2020 22:27 IST

By Hindustan Times, Patiala, Hindustan Times Patiala

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members on Sunday protested outside the residence of education minister Vijay Inder Singla here, demanding the Punjab government pay the fees of students studying in private schools in the state in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

The AAP activists were joined by a large number of parents of school-going students.

Tajinder Mehta, AAP district president (urban) said the state government is forcing parents to pay tuition fee to private schools. He said, “Instead of putting pressure on parents, the state government should pay the entire fee to private schools on behalf of the parents amid this crisis.

Kundan Gogia, another AAP leader, said, “Earlier in the morning, the minister promised to meet us, but later he refused to do so. Now, through a video call, he has assured us that the government will strongly put up the parents’ case in the Punjab and Haryana high court during the next hearing on June 12.”



At the time of protest, no social distancing norms were followed. The norms were violated in front of district police and administration.

