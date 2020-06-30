Sections
Home / Chandigarh / School leaving certificate: No immediate relief to pvt schools in Haryana

School leaving certificate: No immediate relief to pvt schools in Haryana

The private schools of Haryana failed to get any immediate relief from the high court as it did not stay the state government’s order on the school leaving certificate...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The private schools of Haryana failed to get any immediate relief from the high court as it did not stay the state government’s order on the school leaving certificate issue.

The high court bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan issued a notice to the state for October 14 seeking response from the state government and made it clear that the mere pendency of the matter will be no ground for the private schools for not issuing school leaving certificate to students.

The order was passed on the plea of Haryana Private School and Children Welfare Trust, a Hisar-based schools’ body which had challenged June 15 notification that said the schools will have to issue school leaving certificates to outgoing students within 15 days of application and if not granted, the certificate would stand automatically granted after the period expires.

The schools had argued that the order was in violation of the statutory provisions of Haryana Education Rules, 2003, and Right of Children to Free & Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and students were being allowed to change schools without clearing dues of previous institutions.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

School leaving certificate: No immediate relief to pvt schools in Haryana
Jun 30, 2020 23:26 IST
Railways to expand Mumbai local services from July 1 only for essential services personnel
Jun 30, 2020 23:25 IST
Unlock 2: Extended curfew in Meerut division to continue, NCR districts authorised to decide about commuting
Jun 30, 2020 23:24 IST
Work on 5.5km elevated stretch over DSC road resumes after gap of three months
Jun 30, 2020 23:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.