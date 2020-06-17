School leaving certificate: Pvt schools seek rollback of Haryana govt’s order

Private schools’ associations in Haryana have asked the state government to withdraw its latest order pertaining to the school leaving certificate. National Independent School Alliance (NISA) president Kulbhushan Sharma during a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday said, “The state government is unfair on private schools by issuing baseless and illegal orders, due to which the existence of private schools is in danger,” he said, demanding that their staff must be accommodated in the state-run schools if the government was mulling closing private schools.

He also sought a relief package for the parents who were unable to pay fees. The government must deposit Rs 3,000 in the accounts of such parents, Sharma said.

The Haryana government had on Monday said that the school leaving certificate was no longer mandatory to take admission in the government schools, which evoked a sharp response from private schools.

“The latest orders of the government have created a crisis which will ruin the future of students as well as endanger the livelihood of the teachers and staff of private schools. The government, instead of providing any relief, has been continuously imposing arbitrary rules,” Sharma rued.

He said the chief minister and education minister must clear their stand on the situation. “If the government is against private schools, it should bring an ordinance to close these schools. There are 6 lakh teachers and non-teaching staffers working in such schools. The government should accommodate them, otherwise the private school operators will launch an agitation,” he added.

“A demand to withdraw the order has also been made to CM Manohar Lal Khattar and the matter has also been put in the high court,” the NISA chief said.

Integrated Private School Welfare Society, another private schools’ body based out of Ambala, has also sought the rollback of the order. Its president Sourabh Kapoor said, “In such a situation, instead of helping private schools, the government is conspiring and pushing them to the verge of closure.”