Home / Chandigarh / School on Ludhiana agri varsity campus gets boundary walls after 40 years

School on Ludhiana agri varsity campus gets boundary walls after 40 years

For the last 10 years, the school authorities have been writing to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) office and the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) for a three-sided boundary wall, but to no avail

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:05 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The boundary wall constructed at the Government Primary School on the Punjab Agricultural University campus. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

: After 40 years, a railing-cum-boundary wall has been constructed at the government primary school on the Punjab Agricultural University campus.

School head Amanpreet Kaur, said, “Boundary wall is must in every school. When we received funds for major repairs last month, I decided to first get a railing-cum- gate constructed, keeping in mind the safety of the students. Earlier, the school campus was an open ground, accessible to anybody.”

With limited funds of Rs 65,000, the school head also contributed some amount, and got it constructed near the classrooms which will also cover the play area. A gate has also been constructed.

The school is spread over an area of 500 yards and with these funds it was not possible to cover the entire area, so only the areas around the classrooms and office have been covered.



For the last 10 years, the school authorities have been writing to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) office and the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) for a three-sided boundary wall, but to no avail.

The school has a strength of 317 students studying in pre-primary to Class 5 and the enrolment has increased from last year’s 216 students.

“Once the school reopens, we will require more classrooms to accommodate students,” Kaur said.

