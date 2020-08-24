Sections
Home / Chandigarh / School students collect gadgets to help rural girls study online

School students collect gadgets to help rural girls study online

Prernaforyouand.us have collected over 12 different gadgets which are now being sent to the first few girls studying in classes 5 to 10

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:30 IST

By Nirupama Dutt, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Prernaforyouand.us members with a former Carmel Convent teacher who motivated them to help rural girls. (HT Photo)

In a heartwarming gesture five city students from classes 11 and 12 in a private school have started a project, Prernaforyouand.us, to collect and donate mobile phones, tablets and laptops to facilitate online learning in the times of Covid-19 to girls in rural areas.

Saachi Ahuja, Ustatt Anand, Samridhi Verma, Tara Khanna and Divjot Kaur were motivated to start the project by Karnail Kaur, a former teacher of Carmel Convent and now principal of Green Field Public School in Nadiali, a village located on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

The grim reality, shares Kaur, is that there are countless students who are unable to access online classes as they don’t have smartphones or laptops as their families are unable to afford them. Significantly, there are gender based inequalities when it comes to girls having access to electronic gadgets.

So far, Prernaforyouand.us have collected and handed over 12 different gadgets to Kaur, which are now being sent to the first few girls studying in classes 5 to 10 who are very excited about using their own laptops.



Three girls from one family without even a smartphone now have a branded laptop. They are very eager to join online classes.

After the pandemic, Prernaforyouand.us hope to focus on women and personal hygiene, importance of sanitary napkins, their distribution and hygienic disposal .

The group is planning to approach panchayats of various villages to encourage them to educate girls and also reach out to as many girls as possible and work in areas related to their academics.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

At least 15 dead as rebels attack southern Burundi
Aug 25, 2020 00:53 IST
One killed, four injured in house collapse in Nagpur
Aug 25, 2020 00:50 IST
Virus closures send Atlantic City casinos to $112M Q2 loss
Aug 25, 2020 00:47 IST
3 murder 45-year-old man in Thane, held
Aug 25, 2020 00:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.