Schools to reopen for students of Classes 5 to 12 in Punjab tomorrow

Schools to reopen for students of Classes 5 to 12 in Punjab tomorrow

State school education minister Vijay Inder Singla directs all school managements to strictly comply with Covid-19 protocol

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Schools will function from 10am to 3pm and students of Classes 5 to 12 will be allowed to attend classes from Thursday. (HT file photo)

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday announced that following the persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools in the state from January 7.

Singla said that the schools will function from 10am to 3pm and students of Classes 5 to 12 will be allowed to attend classes.

While giving his nod, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed schools to ensure the safety of children amid the Covid-19 pandemic. All school managements have been asked to strictly comply with the directions of the government and advisory issued by the health department.

Singla said that the education department had taken feedback from the school heads, who also suggested the department reopen the institutions before the annual exams for final revision of students.

“Capt Amarinder Singh launched Mission Shat Pratishat while presiding over an event for distributing smart phones to students of Class 12 on November 7 last year. After the announcement of the mission, the education department’s cutting edge, particularly school teachers, are set to ensure a good result,” the minister added.

