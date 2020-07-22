Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Schools willing to reopen for Classes 10, 12 between August 15-31: UT education department

Schools willing to reopen for Classes 10, 12 between August 15-31: UT education department

The UT education department had sought feedback from school principals who stated that they are willing to reopen schools only for Classes 10 and 12

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 01:51 IST

By Rajanbir Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In reply to the Union ministry of human resource development (MHRD’s) communication over reopening of schools, the UT education department on Tuesday stated that schools are willing to reopen between August 15 to August 31 in order to conduct classes only for Classes 10 and 12.

In the letter to education secretaries of all states and Union territories, the MHRD had sought parents’ feedback on when to reopen schools this year. The decision was taken after considering their feedback.

The ministry asked the states/UTs to file their responses by July 20 regarding “what is the likely period when they will be comfortable with reopening of schools — August/September/October and what are the parents’ expectations from schools as and when they reopen”.

The education department in its reply said that the parents want schools to reopen between August 15 to August 31. Giving more details, director school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “This is only tentative. There wasn’t enough time to collect feedback from parents so we spoke to the principals of the schools and used Google forms to get the responses from the parents. Before schools are allowed to reopen we will wait until the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and senior officers of the UT administration give permission. We will also ask health experts for their inputs regarding this.”



Brar added that schools are willing to reopen only to conduct classes for 10 and 12. He added that the whole class won’t be called at once and the students will be called in small groups. While parents of students studying in lower classes are wary of sending their children to schools as of now.

Even though it still hasn’t been finalised, schools including private schools think that they will be able to pull it off. President of Independent School Association HS Mamik said, “After months of the lockdown, the school administrations have started gaining experience. We will wait for whatever decision the MHA takes and whatever guidelines are floated for schools to reopen however, it is time for schools to reopen soon.”

However, president of the Chandigarh Parents Association, Nitin Goyal said, “The MHRD had asked for parents’ feedback, however, no parent in my knowledge were asked for any feedback.” DSE Brar said that the department will ask parents for their feedback before any concrete decision is taken.

The first order to close schools was issued on March 13 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, after which schools have remained closed in the city. Some board exams for CBSE and ICSE which were scheduled during this period could not be conducted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bombay HC questions state’s stand on not allowing actors, crew above 65 years for film, TV show shooting
Jul 22, 2020 02:14 IST
Opened from July 8, hotels in state see only 10% occupancy
Jul 22, 2020 02:03 IST
IndiGo’s decision to lay off 10% staff start of a painful process for Indian aviation: CAPA
Jul 22, 2020 01:57 IST
IIT-Bombay plans ‘slow reboot’ to resume research in labs
Jul 22, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.