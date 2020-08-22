Science, IT most sought-after stream, course in Chandigarh’s government schools

Last year, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Manimajra, was at the top with 94.4% cut-off for the science stream, followed by GMSSS, Sector 16, with a cut-off of 90.8% and GMSSS, Sector 35, with a cut-off of 88.4%. (HT FILE)

As per the stream-wise merit list of Class 11 students of city’s government schools, as uploaded by the UT education department on their website, science is the most sought-after stream at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Manimajra Modern Complex.

The cut-off for the commerce stream at GMSSS Manimajra was also the highest at 88%, but lower than last year’s 89% at GMSSS-16. The commerce cut-off at GMSSS-16 was 87.4% followed by GMSSS-35 at 84.2%.

In humanities, the cut-off at GMSSS-16 was the highest at 88.6%. This is higher than last year’s 87.2% at the same school. GMSSS-35 came in second with 84.2% cut-off and GMSSS-19 came in third with 74.2% cut-off.

The most in-demand vocational course was information web technology, with the highest cut-off of 67% at GMSSS-22. Shorthand (English) office procedures and practices, typography and computer applications came in second at 61.4% cut-off at GMSSS Manimajra. Medical diagnostics, health-care followed with a 57.2% cut-off at GMSSS-32.

WHAT NEXT?

Candidates will now have to submit scanned documents after which another list will be uploaded on August 27. Payment of fee will have to be made online till August 31. The final figure of fees to be deposited is yet to be decided. For now students of general category have to deposit ₹1,500 and those of reserved categories will have to deposit ₹800.